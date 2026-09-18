Melodic Flow Lyrics - Vertical

Create polished vertical lyric videos with a clean, elegant look. This template centers each lyric line against mirrored treble‑clef linework, with subtle motion and glowing note accents for musical ambiance. Text remains crisp and readable, while an integrated timer and progress bar keep viewers engaged. Customize fonts, colors, logo, and lyric timing to match any track. Smooth fades and gentle camera drift add sophistication without distraction. Ideal for artists, labels, and creators releasing mobile‑first content across stories and reels.