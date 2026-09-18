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Melodic Flow Lyrics - Vertical - Original Theme - Poster image

Melodic Flow Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Minimal
Music visualization
Music
Music notes
15exports
rating
Create polished vertical lyric videos with a clean, elegant look. This template centers each lyric line against mirrored treble‑clef linework, with subtle motion and glowing note accents for musical ambiance. Text remains crisp and readable, while an integrated timer and progress bar keep viewers engaged. Customize fonts, colors, logo, and lyric timing to match any track. Smooth fades and gentle camera drift add sophistication without distraction. Ideal for artists, labels, and creators releasing mobile‑first content across stories and reels.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us