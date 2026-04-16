Mineburst - Square

Detonate your brand with a bold 3D voxel logo animation. A charged crystal core crackles with electricity, erupts into light rays and flying debris, then resolves into an extruded, cracked logo with a clean tagline. Perfect for gaming intros and outros, this energetic piece blends cinematic impact with block‑built style. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors and glow intensity to match your channel. Adjust cracks, reflections and subtle chromatic flair for extra edge. Deliver an unmistakable identity that feels powerful, playful and ready to level up your content.