Mineburst - Vertical

Step into a voxel universe and unleash your brand with a powerful, high‑energy logo reveal. This vertical template fuses 3D motion graphics, pixel‑art aesthetics, and luminous electric effects. Cracks, impacts, and a brilliant energy blast transition into a clean logo hold with space for your tagline. Perfect for gaming intros, channels, and fast‑paced promos, it features glowing light rays, cinematic bursts, and subtle particles for added atmosphere. Easily customize your logo, colors, and type to match your identity and deliver an unforgettable opener that sparks attention instantly.