Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mineburst - Vertical - Original Theme - Poster image

Mineburst - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Explosion
10exports
rating
Step into a voxel universe and unleash your brand with a powerful, high‑energy logo reveal. This vertical template fuses 3D motion graphics, pixel‑art aesthetics, and luminous electric effects. Cracks, impacts, and a brilliant energy blast transition into a clean logo hold with space for your tagline. Perfect for gaming intros, channels, and fast‑paced promos, it features glowing light rays, cinematic bursts, and subtle particles for added atmosphere. Easily customize your logo, colors, and type to match your identity and deliver an unforgettable opener that sparks attention instantly.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us