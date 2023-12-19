Minimal Shapes Reveal - Post

Deliver a crisp, modern brand moment with a minimal geometric logo reveal. This template combines a bold radial burst, concentric rings, and elegant arc sweeps to spotlight your mark and tagline. It’s perfect for intros and outros across channels. Easily swap in your logo and text, fine‑tune colors, and adjust highlight intensity. Optional background media lets you go from pure minimal to branded context in seconds. With centered composition and energetic yet refined motion, your identity stays the hero while the animation adds polish.