Minimal Shapes Reveal - Vertical
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Reveal your brand with a clean, minimal ident that puts your logo front and center. Concentric rings, crisp line accents and elegant swooshes guide the eye to your mark and tagline, creating a polished opener or closer for any video. Easily customize colors, fonts and text to match your identity. The smooth, professional motion ensures clarity on social, ads, and corporate content alike, keeping the focus squarely on your brand.
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