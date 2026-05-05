Nightwave Rider - Square

Ignite your brand with a high‑energy logo animation set in a neon‑lit, cyberpunk city. A futuristic motorcycle ride accelerates into a polished 3D logo reveal atop a reflective floor, complete with atmospheric smoke, particles, and chromatic accents. This square format is perfect as an intro or outro, especially for automotive and tech‑leaning brands. Easily drop in your logo, tagline, and soundtrack, and fine‑tune colors, glow, and effects to match your identity. If you want a sleek, modern and energetic reveal that grabs attention immediately, this template delivers.