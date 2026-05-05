Nightwave Rider - Vertical

Accelerate your brand with a neon‑soaked cyberpunk logo animation built for vertical stories. Ride through a futuristic city as a sleek motorcycle leads into a bold, centered logo reveal on a glossy reflective floor. This high‑energy 3D design features light trails, speed lines, atmospheric smoke, parallax depth, and vivid chromatic effects. Ideal for intros and outros, especially for automotive, tech, or high‑octane content. Customize your colors, logo, and tagline in seconds to craft a powerful opener that grabs attention on social media and beyond.