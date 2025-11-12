Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Partnership Gift For You - Post

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Post
6-15s
Boxes & Bags
Christmas
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
More details
Partnership Gift For You - Post - Original Theme - Poster image
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
19exports
11 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
2images
2texts
1font
1audio
Unwrap the magic with our Partnership Gift For You template! A beautifully wrapped present takes center stage, opening to reveal your logos or message in a dazzling display of holiday cheer. Perfect for seasonal campaigns, heartfelt greetings, or product promotions, this template captures the joy and excitement of giving. Customize colors, text, and branding elements to create a unique and memorable video that feels like a gift in itself. Spread the holiday spirit in style!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme
Original Theme
Edit
Blue Purple Theme
Blue Purple Theme
Edit
Golden Purple Theme
Golden Purple Theme
Edit
Black Friday Theme
Black Friday Theme
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us