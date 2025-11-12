Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Partnership Gift Reveal Wonder - Vertical

Partnership Gift Reveal Wonder - Vertical - Original Theme
Created by milinkovic
Created by milinkovic
143 exports
28 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
2 images
3 texts
1 font
1 audio
Capture the enchantment of a special reveal with our Gift Reveal Wonder template. Ideal for celebrations, product launches, or festive moments, this template envelopes your logo or message within the magical folds of beautifully wrapped gifts. Customize the colors, fonts, and tagline to delight your audience, leaving them mesmerized by the joy and surprise of unwrapping your brand's story.
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Partnership Gift Reveal Wonder - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Partnership Gift Reveal Wonder - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
28s
3
6
12
Capture the enchantment of a special reveal with our Gift Reveal Wonder template. Ideal for celebrations, product launches, or festive moments, this template envelopes your logo or message within the magical folds of beautifully wrapped gifts. Customize the colors, fonts, and tagline to delight your audience, leaving them mesmerized by the joy and surprise of unwrapping your brand's story.
Gift Reveal Wonder - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Gift Reveal Wonder - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
28s
6
5
11
Capture the enchantment of a special reveal with our Gift Reveal Wonder template. Ideal for celebrations, product launches, or festive moments, this template envelopes your logo or message within the magical folds of beautifully wrapped gifts. Customize the colors, fonts, and tagline to delight your audience, leaving them mesmerized by the joy and surprise of unwrapping your brand's story.
