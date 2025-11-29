Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Partnership New Year Gifts

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Boxes & Bags
Christmas
Holidays
Particles
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Partnership New Year Gifts - Elegant Present - Poster image
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
43exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Ring in the new year with style using the Partnership New Year Gifts template. Sparkling animations and festive decorations come together to present your logo as a delightful surprise, wrapped in the joy of the season. Perfect for seasonal campaigns, year-end greetings, or promotional announcements, this customizable template lets you add your personal touch with colors, text, and branding. Make your message unforgettable and start the year on a high note!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Elegant Present
Elegant Present
Edit
Original Theme
Original Theme
Edit
Original Theme 2
Original Theme 2
Edit
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
Red Theme
Red Theme
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us