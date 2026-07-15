Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quantum Ribbons - Original Theme - Poster image

Quantum Ribbons

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Futuristic
Outro
3D motion graphics
10exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a high‑impact logo reveal built from swirling neon light trails over a reflective 3D grid. This futuristic, 3D motion graphics design lands on a bold, centered logo with a crisp tagline. Customize colors for trails, particles and background, fine‑tune logo styling and reflection, choose your font, and add your own soundtrack. Perfect for intros, outros and brand stingers, it delivers an energetic, premium look that fits tech, gaming, and modern brands. Create a memorable first impression in seconds with polished motion, deep atmosphere and an unmistakably digital vibe.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us