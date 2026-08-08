Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quantum Ribbons - Post - Original Theme - Poster image

Quantum Ribbons - Post

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Futuristic
Outro
Glow
8exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a high-energy logo animation. Quantum ribbons of light sweep across a neon grid city to reveal your mark with cinematic polish. Built for intros and outros, this 3D motion graphic showcases glowing light trails, helical movement, a reflective floor, and subtle particles for depth. Easily adjust colors for the ribbons, grid, background and flares, set your logo and tagline, and add your audio. The centered layout keeps focus on your brand while the futuristic style does the heavy lifting—ideal for tech, gaming and modern identities.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us