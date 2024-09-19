Scary Pumpkin Explosion - Square
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the shadows with our Scary Pumpkin Explosion template, where a menacing pumpkin bursts into flames to disclose your brand. Tailor the burst of fiery colors and bone chilling text to fit your frightful message. This video is perfect for your Halloween events or horror themed promotions, creating a hair raising reveal that hooks the audience on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Available formats
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic