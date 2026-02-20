Youtube intro for cooking channel
Neon Cyberpunk Sunshine - Original Theme - Poster image

Sungrid Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Synthwave
Music visualization
Warped grid
Audio reactive
15exports
rating
Turn your track into a striking synthwave experience. This neon lyric video pairs bold kinetic typography with an audio‑reactive music visualizer, featuring side EQ bars and a circular sun spectrum. A retro outrun grid, palm-lined mountains and a glowing horizon set the scene, while subtle camera shakes and beat pulses amplify every moment. Easily customize lyrics, artist and track info, colors, and logo to match your brand. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social uploads, this vibrant template delivers instant nostalgia and high‑impact visuals for any genre.
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Edit
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme
Edit
Original Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Original
Edit
Original
Green Theme
Edit
Green Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Red Theme
Edit
Red Theme
