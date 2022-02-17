3D Gray Matte Logo

Showcase your brand with a refined, minimalist logo animation. This elegant ident blends subtle 3D extrusion, long shadows, and a smooth scanning reveal for a calm, premium look. Centered composition keeps focus on your logo, while the optional tagline adds a crisp finishing touch. Ideal for intros and outros across corporate, portfolio, or YouTube content. Easily customize background, logo and text colors, font, and audio to match your identity. Get a polished reveal in just a few clicks and make your brand feel modern, confident, and timeless.