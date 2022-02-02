3D Matte Silver Logo

Give your brand a refined entrance with a minimal 3D logo animation. This elegant reveal features a matte metallic extrusion, animated long shadows, and subtle reflection sweeps for a premium finish. The centered layout keeps focus on your mark, while a tasteful tagline appears to complete the composition. Customize background, logo colors, font, and tagline to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros across corporate, agency, and creator channels, this smooth, modern logo sting elevates any production without visual clutter.