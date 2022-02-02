Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Matte Silver Logo - Default - Poster image

3D Matte Silver Logo

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Minimal
Outro
39Kexports
rating
Give your brand a refined entrance with a minimal 3D logo animation. This elegant reveal features a matte metallic extrusion, animated long shadows, and subtle reflection sweeps for a premium finish. The centered layout keeps focus on your mark, while a tasteful tagline appears to complete the composition. Customize background, logo colors, font, and tagline to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros across corporate, agency, and creator channels, this smooth, modern logo sting elevates any production without visual clutter.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us