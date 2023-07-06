Colorful Waves Visualizer

Showcase your music with a sleek, beat‑reactive visualizer. Glowing neon waveforms split across frequency bands animate along the bottom, while a circular cover art ring pulses at the center. Add track and artist info or use your artwork as the focal point. Tweak colors, background media or gradient, and add subtle texture for polish. Parallax motion and beat flashes bring extra energy. Variable duration adapts to your audio, making it ideal for singles, mixes, DJ sets and channel uploads.