Digital Glitch Reveal
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
21.3Kexports
Make an unforgettable first impression with a high-energy glitch logo animation. This tech-forward ident blends neon glow, strobe accents, and digital distortion to assemble your mark before settling into a clean, centered lockup with a tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers a futuristic aesthetic, sharp motion hits, and high contrast for maximum impact. Easily customize your logo, background mode, colors, and more to match your brand. If you’re after a bold, modern reveal that screams innovation and speed, this template gets you there in seconds.