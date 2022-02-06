Flat Outline Logo

Make your brand pop with a crisp flat logo animation. This minimalist outline reveal draws your mark on screen, adds a stylish long shadow, and celebrates the moment with playful confetti. A rounded frame and sliding panel emphasize your logo, while a clean tagline completes the scene. Perfect for intros and outros, YouTube branding, and quick idents. Easily customize colors, font, logo and tagline to match your identity and keep the message clear, bold and memorable.