Halloween Reveal

Delight your audience with a playful Halloween logo animation. This festive, cartoon papercraft scene features pumpkins, bats, spiderwebs and a glowing moon, all set against a warm radial gradient backdrop. Your logo draws in with a charming scribble write-on effect, followed by a clean tagline. Gentle parallax and floating motion add depth, while a distinctive torn-paper transition makes for easy integration. Tweak colors, font and text to match your brand, and switch on the green-screen rip for seamless compositing. Perfect for intros, outros, and seasonal greetings.