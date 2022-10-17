Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Reveal - Original - Poster image

Halloween Reveal

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Halloween
Cartoon
Intro
Festive
2.6Kexports
rating
Delight your audience with a playful Halloween logo animation. This festive, cartoon papercraft scene features pumpkins, bats, spiderwebs and a glowing moon, all set against a warm radial gradient backdrop. Your logo draws in with a charming scribble write-on effect, followed by a clean tagline. Gentle parallax and floating motion add depth, while a distinctive torn-paper transition makes for easy integration. Tweak colors, font and text to match your brand, and switch on the green-screen rip for seamless compositing. Perfect for intros, outros, and seasonal greetings.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us