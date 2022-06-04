Minimal Outline Logo
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
39.8Kexports
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo animation. This minimalist reveal blends outline drawing with a stylish long-shadow effect and smooth motion, ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize background, logo, outline, and shadow colors, add your tagline, pick your font, and drop in your music. The centered composition and generous negative space keep attention on your mark, delivering a refined, professional finish that suits any brand.