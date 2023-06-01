Minimal Simple Reveal
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
18.5Kexports
Showcase your brand with a refined minimal logo animation. This design draws your mark with elegant outlines, shifts into a blueprint stage, and finishes with clean extrusion, long shadows, concentric ripple rings, and a glossy reflection sweep. Customize the logo, colors, and an optional tagline to match your identity. The centered composition and smooth pacing make it ideal for intros and outros across modern content, delivering a crisp, professional first impression in seconds.