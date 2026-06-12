MOBA Dark Fantasy - Vertical

Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic vertical logo reveal. This dark, atmospheric design pairs a metallic 3D logo look with ember-fueled disintegration and elegant corner ornaments. Smooth fades and moody vignettes keep focus on your brand, while subtle grain adds texture. Ideal for intros, outros, stories and reels, it’s easy to customize with your logo, tagline and colors. Craft a premium, fantasy-tinged identity sting that feels bold and refined—ready to drop into social posts, game channels, brand teasers and more.