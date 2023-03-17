Neon Lines Visualizer

Bring your music to life with a bright, neon audio visualizer featuring a circular spectrum, pulsing lines, and lively particles. Easily customize spectrum and spark colors, choose any image, video, or gradient as your background, and display your cover art at the center with an optional glass effect. The motion is audio‑reactive and beat‑synced for maximum impact, making it perfect for promoting tracks on social and video platforms. Create fresh, eye‑catching visuals that match your sound and brand in minutes.