Neon Strips Logo

Launch your brand with a fast, futuristic logo animation. Colorful neon strips sweep across a dark background to reveal your logo with impact, followed by an optional tagline. This minimal, geometric design delivers energetic motion, smooth transitions, and a clean final hold. Perfect for intros and outros, you can easily customize strip colors, background tones, and typography, or preserve your original logo colors. Create a modern, high-contrast logo reveal that looks crisp and tech-forward across your content.