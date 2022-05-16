Reflective 3D Logo

Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean 3D logo reveal. This minimal, corporate-ready animation features a reflective metallic finish, elegant rotation, and a smooth tile-style fill. Subtle lens flare glints and a neutral gradient background keep attention on your mark, while an optional tagline completes the scene. Ideal for intros and outros, channel branding, and presentations, it’s built for clarity, impact, and versatility. Easily customize your logo, colors, and tagline to match your identity and export a professional result in minutes.