Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shockwave Logo - Default - Poster image

Shockwave Logo

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Outline text
2.8Kexports
rating
Deliver a sharp, modern brand moment with a fast, minimalist logo animation. Your mark is drawn as clean outlines, accented by an elegant long shadow, then revealed with a smooth scanning bar and soft gradient fill. Ideal for intros or outros, the design uses flat, geometric elements and a centered layout for maximum clarity. Easily customize colors, control outline and fill styling, and add a tagline to complete your ident. A polished, professional logo animation that elevates any brand with confident motion and refined simplicity.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us