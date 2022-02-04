Simple Glitch Logo

Kick off or wrap up your content with a punchy glitch logo reveal. This high-energy logo animation features RGB split, pixel errors, scanline sweeps and a neon glow on a dark backdrop. Add your logo, tweak colors or keep original brand hues, and include a clean tagline for extra context. Designed for dynamic intros and outros, it suits tech, gaming, and modern brands alike. Simple controls let you fine-tune glitch tones and typography fast. Get a crisp, digital look that grabs attention and stays on brand.