Wavy Logo Reveal

Give your brand a soft, sophisticated entrance. This minimal, neumorphic logo animation uses a calming water fill with waves and bubbles to reveal your mark in a clean, elegant way. It’s perfect as an intro or outro, with smooth motion, tasteful depth, and gentle shadows that flatter any identity. Easily customize your background, logo colors, tagline, and font, and add your own audio to match your brand voice. Crafted for modern brands and creators who want a refined, memorable logo reveal without visual clutter.