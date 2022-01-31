Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wavy Logo Reveal - Default - Poster image

Wavy Logo Reveal

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Neumorphism
Minimal
Intro
Outro
4.9Kexports
rating
Give your brand a soft, sophisticated entrance. This minimal, neumorphic logo animation uses a calming water fill with waves and bubbles to reveal your mark in a clean, elegant way. It’s perfect as an intro or outro, with smooth motion, tasteful depth, and gentle shadows that flatter any identity. Easily customize your background, logo colors, tagline, and font, and add your own audio to match your brand voice. Crafted for modern brands and creators who want a refined, memorable logo reveal without visual clutter.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us