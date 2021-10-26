Beautiful Slideshow
00:31 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 20 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
12.8Kexports
Craft a modern, elegant slideshow with smooth parallax motion and stylish diagonal panels. This minimal design blends frosted-glass overlays, warm light leaks, and clean typography for a cinematic finish. Perfect for brand promos, openers, portfolios, or presentations, it keeps your media front and center while maintaining a refined aesthetic. Easily customize text, fonts, colors, and imagery to match your story or guidelines and deliver a polished edit in minutes.
Reviews (4)
Similar templates
Best of minnapicture
by acbionic
mr jones spotify growth 2
very easy to use for your video needs
by fraizyopal
baruc parque, parking, comercial
ok
by fraizyopal
baruc slides
v2
by fraizyopal
baruc pitch
bn