Before And After

Present your transformations with a precise before/after split-screen slideshow. This minimal, corporate-ready design features clean rounded frames, bold title ribbons, and smooth line-wipe transitions. Subtle film grain, scratches, and dust effects can age your “before” while keeping the “after” crisp. Easily customize fonts, colors, text, and media for product makeovers, retouching, renovations, fitness progress and more. The clear layout guides viewers to compare details at a glance, while gentle motion keeps focus on your story. Deliver professional results quickly with an elegant, easy-to-use template.