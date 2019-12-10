Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Book Testimonials Promo - Original - Poster image

Book Testimonials Promo

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 12 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Mockup
Books & Publishing
Testimonial
Book
13.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your book with an elegant promo built around testimonials, star ratings, and a realistic 3D book mockup. This clean, minimal design pairs a soft, cinematic background with refined typography and smooth slide-in animations. Customize the cover, title, author info, multiple quotes with names, and a final call to action with your website. Ideal for authors, publishers, and marketers seeking an eye-catching, professional book advertisement. With subtle light leaks, a darkened backdrop, and balanced two-column layouts, your endorsements shine and your product remains the hero.
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by HardRider
feedback hardrider motorcycle
thanks for all the positive feedback to our readers, subscribers and buyers. hardrider motorcycle website, magazine, estore and news talk.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Design Community
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Help
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