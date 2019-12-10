Book Testimonials Promo
00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 12 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
13.5Kexports
Showcase your book with an elegant promo built around testimonials, star ratings, and a realistic 3D book mockup. This clean, minimal design pairs a soft, cinematic background with refined typography and smooth slide-in animations. Customize the cover, title, author info, multiple quotes with names, and a final call to action with your website. Ideal for authors, publishers, and marketers seeking an eye-catching, professional book advertisement. With subtle light leaks, a darkened backdrop, and balanced two-column layouts, your endorsements shine and your product remains the hero.
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