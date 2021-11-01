Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cinematic Display - Original - Poster image

Cinematic Display

00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 20 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Cinematic
Film Look
Light leak
Promo
15Kexports
rating
Create a cinematic slideshow that feels refined and immersive. This template blends smooth scene transitions with elegant typography, double-exposure accents, film grain, light leaks, and subtle particles for a dreamy atmosphere. It’s perfect for promos, openers, and storytelling reels. Easily replace media across multiple scenes, edit headlines and sublines, and adjust fonts, colors, and overlay intensity to match your brand. Designed for clean, modern results with minimal effort, this slideshow delivers a polished, professional look that elevates your visuals and keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.
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Reviews (2)
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MYNY-M2 Project
by hopefulpeopleny
nice but no setting option to hide the text lines
it is a very nice slideshow template, but there is no setting option to hide text lines.
SAMARA
by fraizyopal
samara
proyecto de terrenos para vivienda en san rafael d emorichal, yopal
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us