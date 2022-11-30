Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Modern Slideshow

00:28 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Geometric
Corporate
Promo
55.6Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a modern, minimal slideshow built for corporate promos and presentations. Bold typography, clean geometric panels and smooth slide transitions keep attention on your message, while diagonal accents add energy. Easily customize titles, descriptions, logo and colors, and showcase photos or footage within sleek angled frames. The balanced tritone palette and professional layout make this template ideal for company overviews, product highlights, case studies and employer branding. Deliver a polished story that feels current, clear and compelling in just a few clicks.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us