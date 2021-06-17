Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Photo Drop - Original - Poster image

Photo Drop

00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Photo print
Collage
Paper
1.4Kexports
rating
Present your images with a refined, minimal aesthetic. This photo collage slideshow layers white‑bordered prints over a textured wavy backdrop, accented by subtle light leaks and smooth slide‑ins. Customize text labels, colors and fonts to match your brand or story. Ideal for portfolios, galleries, events or everyday memories, it balances elegance and clarity so your photos stay in focus. Simple controls make it easy to tailor the look while keeping a cohesive, professional finish.
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Intro
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Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us