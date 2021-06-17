Photo Drop

Present your images with a refined, minimal aesthetic. This photo collage slideshow layers white‑bordered prints over a textured wavy backdrop, accented by subtle light leaks and smooth slide‑ins. Customize text labels, colors and fonts to match your brand or story. Ideal for portfolios, galleries, events or everyday memories, it balances elegance and clarity so your photos stay in focus. Simple controls make it easy to tailor the look while keeping a cohesive, professional finish.