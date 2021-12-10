Real Estate Property

Present your property with a clean, minimal real estate promo. This template pairs a polished split-screen layout with smooth slide-in panels to showcase photos, key features, pricing and contact details. Flat design banners keep information organized and easy to read, while subtle drifts on imagery add elegance. Perfect for agents and agencies promoting homes, apartments, hotels or commercial spaces. Customize colors, fonts, text and media to match your brand, then export a professional listing video in minutes.