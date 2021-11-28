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Short Promo - Original - Poster image

Short Promo

00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Sliding panel
Stomp style
1.7Kexports
rating
Make your message impossible to miss with a fast, modern promo built on bold titles, sliding panels, and vibrant color accents. This minimalist, stomp‑style slideshow showcases your visuals across multiple beats, then lands on a clean logo end card with space for your website. Ideal for ads, intros, launches, and brand highlights, it’s fully customizable—swap media, edit copy, and match your palette in minutes. Designed for impact and clarity, this template keeps your story crisp, energetic, and on-brand.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us