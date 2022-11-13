Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Social Media Lower Thirds - Original - Poster image

Social Media Lower Thirds

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Outro
Subscribe animation
Flat design
3.9Kexports
rating
Give your videos a polished, modern look with a minimal social media lower third. This transparent overlay features fast, flat-design animation, a bold follow CTA, and a customizable handle bar. Choose from 16 platform icons and easily match colors and fonts to your brand. Perfect for YouTube, Twitch, and any social content where you want viewers to follow or subscribe. Drop it over any footage to boost engagement without clutter. Simple, versatile, and on‑brand in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
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T-Shirt Mockups
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Lower Thirds
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Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us