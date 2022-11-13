Social Media Lower Thirds

Give your videos a polished, modern look with a minimal social media lower third. This transparent overlay features fast, flat-design animation, a bold follow CTA, and a customizable handle bar. Choose from 16 platform icons and easily match colors and fonts to your brand. Perfect for YouTube, Twitch, and any social content where you want viewers to follow or subscribe. Drop it over any footage to boost engagement without clutter. Simple, versatile, and on‑brand in seconds.