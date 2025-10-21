Chic Shapes Story 3

13 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
60fps
1video
3texts
1font
1audio
Step into the limelight with our top-tier Chic Shapes Story video template, perfect for promos or stories. Showcase your media with smooth reveals, sophisticated shape transitions, and modern text animations. Tailor every element of your video by personalizing images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to match your brand's chic aesthetic. Ready to make a statement? Your next Vertical masterpiece awaits!
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of Mirs