Christmas Story 4

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Vacation
Christmas
Social
Holidays
Particles
Shape
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Christmas Story 4 - Original - Poster image
Mirs profile image
Created by Mirs
9exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
60fps
1video
6texts
2fonts
1audio
Spread the holiday cheer with our Christmas Story template. This elegant design bursts with festive vibes, from the twinkle of warm colors to the smooth animations of Christmas charm. It's perfect for crafting cozy and engaging holiday messages, reels, or promotions that stand tall in any space. Easily add your text, fonts, images, and video to personalize the seasonal magic!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
Christmas Collage - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Collage - Vertical
Edit
By onbothsides
10s
6
3
10
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Collage template that brings the holiday spirit to your brand. Featuring magical collage designs such as a star, gift box, and Christmas bauble, this template allows you to unveil your logo with a festive touch. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand's warmth and spread cheer with a video ready to captivate your audience on any display.
Christmas Story 5 Original theme video
Christmas Story 5
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
6
23
Spread the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Story template. Customize it with your festive photos and messages, framed by the enchanting glow of Christmas flower bokeh. It's perfect for heartwarming greetings delivered right to your audience's mobile screens. Snowfall and Christmas lights add to the charm, creating a memorable video that embodies the spirit of Yuletide.
Christmas Story 4 Original theme video
Christmas Story 4
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
5
22
Spread the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Story template. Customize it with your festive photos and messages, framed by the enchanting glow of Christmas flower bokeh. It's perfect for heartwarming greetings delivered right to your audience's mobile screens. Snowfall and Christmas lights add to the charm, creating a memorable video that embodies the spirit of Yuletide.
Christmas Story 3 Original theme video
Christmas Story 3
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
8
29
Spread the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Story template. Customize it with your festive photos and messages, framed by the enchanting glow of Christmas flower bokeh. It's perfect for heartwarming greetings delivered right to your audience's mobile screens. Snowfall and Christmas lights add to the charm, creating a memorable video that embodies the spirit of Yuletide.
Christmas Story 2 Original theme video
Christmas Story 2
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
8
32
Spread the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Story template. Customize it with your festive photos and messages, framed by the enchanting glow of Christmas flower bokeh. It's perfect for heartwarming greetings delivered right to your audience's mobile screens. Snowfall and Christmas lights add to the charm, creating a memorable video that embodies the spirit of Yuletide.
Christmas Story 1 Original theme video
Christmas Story 1
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
7
15
Spread the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Story template. Customize it with your festive photos and messages, framed by the enchanting glow of Christmas flower bokeh. It's perfect for heartwarming greetings delivered right to your audience's mobile screens. Snowfall and Christmas lights add to the charm, creating a memorable video that embodies the spirit of Yuletide.
Christmas Ball Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Ball Opener - Vertical
Edit
By onbothsides
10s
8
5
10
Bring the holiday magic to your audience with this enchanting Christmas Ball Opener reveal video. Create a stunning greeting card that embodies the spirit of the season, featuring customizable colors, textures, and animations that dance like sugar plums in your viewer’s mind. Perfect for businesses and individuals looking to spread festive cheer.
New Year Story Original theme video
New Year Story
Edit
By Shoeeb
14s
4
4
4
Show your message with this festive story animation!
