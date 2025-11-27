Menu
Christmas Story 6
Created by Mirs
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
60fps
1video
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Spread the holiday cheer with our Christmas Story template. This elegant design bursts with festive vibes, from the twinkle of warm colors to the smooth animations of Christmas charm. It's perfect for crafting cozy and engaging holiday messages, reels, or promotions that stand tall in any space. Easily add your text, fonts, images, and video to personalize the seasonal magic!
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
By MotionBank21
9s
3
4
19
Deck your brand's halls with the Partnership Christmas Balls Unveil template, where holiday magic meets your marketing. Watch as Christmas ornaments twirl around to uncover your company logo in a yuletide celebration of your brand. Ideal for sending out holiday wishes or promotional messages, you can customize with your colors and tagline to warm hearts this festive season.
By Smaille
10s
21
7
10
Introducing the Photo Glossy Reveal template that offers a slick, professional way to introduce your brand. Watch polished photo panels come alive in a choreographed dance, leading to your logo's stylish emergence with a glossy finish. Customize it with your own logo, tagline, colors, images, video, and fonts to curate a tailored look for your business, portfolio, or artistic venture. This template shines on any platform and is ready-to-publish to make an instant impact.
By milinkovic
9s
4
3
6
Transform your brand reveal into a celebratory event with our Partnership Gift Collection Reveal template. Picture a smooth glide over exploding gifts as your logos pops up to the delight of your audience. Perfect for everything from e-greeting cards to eye-catching intros, you can customize the gift and background colors to match your branding. Ready to publish and multifunctional, it’s your turn to unwrap the power of video.
By MotionBank21
11s
3
4
17
Spread holiday cheer with our whimsical Partnership Christmas Swing Balls template. Swaying ornaments elegantly reveal your brand's logos as they dangle in a festive dance, perfect for seasonal greetings. Customize the colors and add your tagline to infuse your message with that jolly holiday spirit. This video frames your festive announcement in an unforgettable way, making it a ready-to-publish treat for your audience.
By Goldenmotion
8s
6
4
9
Partnership Cinematic Glow Boundaries delivers a stunning 3D logo reveal, featuring two logos with dynamic glowing lines surging inward and casting mesmerizing reflections. As the perspective shifts, radiant neon trails enhance the cinematic impact with a sleek, high-energy glow. In the final scene, the reflections fade, and the logos move elegantly to the center while the tagline appears with a bold, unforgettable presence. Elevate your brand with this premium, cinematic-style animation!
By KD_motion
7s
2
3
4
Step into the future of brand intros with our Quantum Portal Intro. Immerse your audience in a digital world of neon ambiance and powerful transitions, forging a connection from the first second. Customize the deep, expressive opening with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a professional and personalized touch. Unveil your brand's identity with a video that's ready to captivate on any display.
By Smaille
8s
2
3
12
Your logo takes the stage with sleek sophistication in our Line Light Reveal template. Watch as glowing lines carve a path across the screen, teasing an air of mystery before your brand is unveiled. With customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's the ultimate choice for tech experts, creative mavens, and anyone seeking a polished intro or outro.
By milinkovic
11s
5
5
18
Unwrap the magic with our Partnership Gift For You template! A beautifully wrapped present takes center stage, opening to reveal your logos or message in a dazzling display of holiday cheer. Perfect for seasonal campaigns, heartfelt greetings, or product promotions, this template captures the joy and excitement of giving. Customize colors, text, and branding elements to create a unique and memorable video that feels like a gift in itself. Spread the holiday spirit in style!
