Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Blizzard Background - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Blizzard Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Atmospheric
Snow
Winter
Particles
39exports
rating
Create a moody winter ambience with this blizzard animated background. Dense snow particles streak across a dark field while subtle fog adds depth and texture. It’s perfect behind titles, intros, stream screens, lower thirds, and logo scenes, giving content instant atmosphere without distraction. Adjust wind speed for intensity, fine-tune the haze, and apply tint to match your brand or project palette. Designed to work across multiple aspect ratios, this minimal, cinematic-style backdrop keeps focus on your foreground while enhancing it with motion and seasonal mood.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us