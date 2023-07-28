Blizzard Background - Vertical

Create a moody winter ambience with this blizzard animated background. Dense snow particles streak across a dark field while subtle fog adds depth and texture. It’s perfect behind titles, intros, stream screens, lower thirds, and logo scenes, giving content instant atmosphere without distraction. Adjust wind speed for intensity, fine-tune the haze, and apply tint to match your brand or project palette. Designed to work across multiple aspect ratios, this minimal, cinematic-style backdrop keeps focus on your foreground while enhancing it with motion and seasonal mood.