Fire Particle Lyrics - Vertical

Showcase your song with an atmospheric lyric video powered by glowing ember particles and clean, centered typography. Customize backgrounds with media, color, or gradients, and fine-tune text animation with precise in/out controls, easing, position, outlines, shadows, and color. Easily colorize particle effects or switch particle presets to match your sound. Works across multiple aspect ratios and adapts to the full length of your audio, perfect for releases, teasers, and sing‑along content. Whether you build from scratch or start with a theme, you’ll get a polished, performance‑ready lyric video in minutes.