Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fire Particle Lyrics - Vertical - Fire - Poster image

Fire Particle Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Atmospheric
Embers
14.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your song with an atmospheric lyric video powered by glowing ember particles and clean, centered typography. Customize backgrounds with media, color, or gradients, and fine-tune text animation with precise in/out controls, easing, position, outlines, shadows, and color. Easily colorize particle effects or switch particle presets to match your sound. Works across multiple aspect ratios and adapts to the full length of your audio, perfect for releases, teasers, and sing‑along content. Whether you build from scratch or start with a theme, you’ll get a polished, performance‑ready lyric video in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Themes (4)
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Templates
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Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us