Gradient Lyrics - Square

Showcase your lyrics with a clean, minimalist design. This lyric video template pairs vibrant gradient backgrounds with smooth kinetic text for crystal‑clear readability. Sync subtitles to your track, choose between gradient, solid color, or media backdrops, and fine‑tune typography, colors, shadows, and outlines. Control how each line enters and exits using flexible easing and timing. Optional overlays add atmosphere when desired. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for music releases, artist channels, and lyric premieres. Customize quickly with ready themes or dive deep for a unique look that fits your sound.