Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gradient Lyrics - Square - New Original - Poster image

Gradient Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 font
Lyric video
Minimal
Music visualization
Music
Background media
1.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your lyrics with a clean, minimalist design. This lyric video template pairs vibrant gradient backgrounds with smooth kinetic text for crystal‑clear readability. Sync subtitles to your track, choose between gradient, solid color, or media backdrops, and fine‑tune typography, colors, shadows, and outlines. Control how each line enters and exits using flexible easing and timing. Optional overlays add atmosphere when desired. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for music releases, artist channels, and lyric premieres. Customize quickly with ready themes or dive deep for a unique look that fits your sound.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Themes (12)
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us