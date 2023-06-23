Infinity Tunnel Background - Square

Dive into a glowing 3D light tunnel designed as a dynamic animated background. This energetic, futuristic vortex features neon light trails, smooth motion, and a strong centered perspective for instant visual impact. Perfect for intros, stream backdrops, promos, and visualizers, it adapts across common aspect ratios. Easily refine the vibe with color and motion controls to match your brand or track. Use it to add sci‑fi atmosphere, depth, and speed without needing logos or text—just drop it in and go.