Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Infinity Tunnel Background - Square - Original - Poster image

Infinity Tunnel Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Glow
Vortex
42exports
rating
Dive into a glowing 3D light tunnel designed as a dynamic animated background. This energetic, futuristic vortex features neon light trails, smooth motion, and a strong centered perspective for instant visual impact. Perfect for intros, stream backdrops, promos, and visualizers, it adapts across common aspect ratios. Easily refine the vibe with color and motion controls to match your brand or track. Use it to add sci‑fi atmosphere, depth, and speed without needing logos or text—just drop it in and go.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us