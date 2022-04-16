Nature Lyrics - Vertical

Showcase your song with a calm, nature-inspired lyric video. This template centers your lyrics over a softly blurred background with drifting leaf particles for a warm, intimate feel. Customize the background with your own photo, video or gradient, and fine-tune text color, gradients, outlines, and shadows for perfect legibility. Flexible entry and exit animations, pacing controls, and multiple aspect ratios make it ideal for singles, covers, or full albums across platforms. Produce polished, elegant visuals that help your audience sing along and connect with every line.