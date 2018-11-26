Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Sale Insta Promo - Original - Poster image

Neon Sale Insta Promo

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 5 images · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Glow
Sale
Neon sign
9.1Kexports
rating
Create eye-catching sales videos with neon glow styling and a gritty brick-wall backdrop. This promo highlights your product with a bold title, struck-through old price, new price, and a link—all arranged in a clean two-column layout. Smooth slice transitions cycle through images while the glowing outline keeps focus on your hero item. Ideal for ecommerce promotions, social ads, and seasonal deals, with fully customizable colors and fonts to match your brand. Make your offer pop, drive clicks, and turn views into purchases with a fast, polished look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us