Neon Sale Insta Promo

Create eye-catching sales videos with neon glow styling and a gritty brick-wall backdrop. This promo highlights your product with a bold title, struck-through old price, new price, and a link—all arranged in a clean two-column layout. Smooth slice transitions cycle through images while the glowing outline keeps focus on your hero item. Ideal for ecommerce promotions, social ads, and seasonal deals, with fully customizable colors and fonts to match your brand. Make your offer pop, drive clicks, and turn views into purchases with a fast, polished look.