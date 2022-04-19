Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pirate Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Pirate Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Music visualization
Music
Treasure map
717exports
rating
Set your lyrics on a cinematic treasure map and guide listeners to the hook. This 3D lyric video scrolls across aged parchment with dotted routes, compass roses, and X‑marks for an adventurous, vintage vibe. Depth‑of‑field keeps each line in focus while the scene drifts smoothly along the map. Tweak fonts, colors, and graphic accents to match your release. Ideal for singles, shanties, folk, indie, or any track that longs for high‑impact storytelling. Deliver a distinctive lyric experience that feels handcrafted and timeless—ready for YouTube, socials, and premieres.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us