Christmas Titles Reveal - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
73exports
Celebrate the season with a warm, elegant holiday title that flows into a polished logo reveal. This festive design blends calligraphic strokes, sparkling particles, frosty textures, and gentle light leaks for a magical winter atmosphere. Ideal for greetings, intros, outros, and seasonal promos, it features a centered layout and smooth, write-on animation for the headline. Colors are easily customizable, so you can match your brand while keeping the cozy, celebratory mood. Deliver a joyful message and end with a clean, memorable logo moment that works beautifully across platforms.
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