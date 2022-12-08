Slideshow for my birthday party
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Christmas Titles Reveal - Square - Happy Holidays - Poster image

Christmas Titles Reveal - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Logo animation
Elegant
73exports
rating
Celebrate the season with a warm, elegant holiday title that flows into a polished logo reveal. This festive design blends calligraphic strokes, sparkling particles, frosty textures, and gentle light leaks for a magical winter atmosphere. Ideal for greetings, intros, outros, and seasonal promos, it features a centered layout and smooth, write-on animation for the headline. Colors are easily customizable, so you can match your brand while keeping the cozy, celebratory mood. Deliver a joyful message and end with a clean, memorable logo moment that works beautifully across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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monkey
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us