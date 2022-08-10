Glitching Logo - Square

Bring your branding to life with a high-energy glitch logo animation. This design blends neon glow, RGB splits, scanlines, and slicing bars over a sleek digital HUD backdrop. A glossy 3D logo reveal takes center stage, followed by clean titles—ideal for intros and outros. Fully customizable colors, text, and logo let you match any brand. Fast, modern, and eye-catching, it’s perfect for gaming, tech, and content creators who want an ultramodern ident that pops on every platform.